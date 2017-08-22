Kalibo crime down 28%

KALIBO, Aklan – Index and non-index crimes in this capital town decreased 28 percent in July than in June, Kalibo police crime statistics showed.

From June’s 194 incidents, the crime volume dropped to 140 in July.

Index crime dwindled 37 percent from 58 to 36 incidents while non-index crime 24 percent from 136 to 104.

Kalibo’s crime solution efficiency also rose 67 percent in July from June’s 44 percent.

These were attributed to intensified police visibility and implementation of municipal ordinances.

For both months, the highest crime incident was physical injury with 47 cases. Rape had three while robbery, 10, six of which were “motornapping.”

In July, there were 13 theft incidents – of which nine were solved – while in June, there were 21./PN