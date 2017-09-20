Kalibo local government wants environment-friendly Ati-Atihan

KALIBO, Aklan – The local government of this capital town wanted the celebration of next year’s Ati-atihan Festival to environment-friendly.

“The Municipal Health Office will be implementing a smoke free revelry,” said Councilor Cynthia Dela Cruz, chairwoman of the Sangguniang Bayan (SB) committee on health and environment.

Dela Cruz said aside from being environment-friendly, the people who will celebrate Ati-Atiahn must also be health-conscious.

Senior Inspector Honey May Ruiz, chief of the Kalibo police station, said she hopes the SB would come up with an ordinance that will ban bottled drinks on the streets during the festival.

“We also hope that the local government would regulate street vendors,” said Ruiz. She suggested giving vendors identification cards.

On the other hand, Albert Menez, chairman of the Kalibo Santo Niño Ati-Atihan Foundation, Inc. (Kasafi), said they are now screening contestants for the Mutya ng Ati-Atihan and Mr. Ati-Atihan King.

Ati-Atihan’s opening salvo will be on Oct. 20, Menez said.

Kasafi is the organizer of Ati-Atihan Festival, considered as the “Mother of all Philippine Festivals.”/PN