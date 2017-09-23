Kalibo mayor, other Aklan officials now with PDP-Laban

KALIBO, Aklan – The local chief executive of this capital town is now a member of the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan, or PDP-Laban.

Mayor William Lachica swore to being a member of PDP-Laban on Sept. 18 in Manila.

With him were other Aklan local officials including Kalibo vice mayor Madeline Regalada, Sangguniang Panlalawigan member Harry Sucgang, Numancia councilor Rose Nepucmuceno, and Makato councilors Ramon Anselmo, Martin Legaspi III and Nilo Amboboyog.

The oath-taking was led by Energy secretary Alberto Cusi, who is also the PDP-Laban vice president.

Cusi also administered the oath of former Aklan public officials who were Melanie Obrique-Guevarra, Haydeen Bandiola, Edgar Perlata, Ramon Legaspi Jr., Romeo Dalisay.

The new PDP-Laban members run under the Nationalist People’s Commission and the United Nationalist Alliance in last year’s local elections.

On Spet. 7, former Liberal Party members and Tibyog Akean stalwarts also took oath before PDP-Laban secretary-general and House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez.

Gov. Florencio Miraflores and then congressman Teodorico Haresco Jr. were among those who joined the mass oath-taking. (Aklan Forum Journal/PN)