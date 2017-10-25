Kalibo to commemorate founding day on Nov. 3

KALIBO, Aklan – This capital town will celebrate its 446th founding anniversary on Nov. 3.

The celebration will begin with a mass at Saint John the Baptist Cathedral to be followed by a civic parade to Magsaysay Park and a commemorative program.

Mayor William Lachica will recognize businesses and real property tax payers that have contributed to the town’s economic stability.

A showcase of talents will also be staged.

Other activities after the anniversary date include Bingo Bonanza on Nov. 4, Employee’s Day on Nov. 6 and a dialogue among business owners on Nov. 7, according to acting municipal information officer Aiza Marie Arriola.

The celebration will be capped by a cultural show of public and private schools in the town on Nov. 7 at Magsaysay Park.

Kalibo has been commemorating its foundation day since 2005 after the Sangguniang Bayan passed Municipal Order No. 2005-049.

According to a research by Professor John Barrios, Aclan or Calivo was established on Nov. 3, 1571 under the encomienda system during the time of first Governor and Captain-General Miguel Lopes de Legazpi.

The research entitled “Calivo: The Founding of a Town” stated that “although Juan Fernandez’ Monogratias de los Pueblos de la Isla Panay points to 1581 as foundation year of Kalibo, investigation would reveal that it was only the date of acceptance of the Agustinian fathers of the convent of Aclan and its respective visitas.”

Late historian Roman de la Cruz said, “The research output of Barrios is as close to reality based on the chronology of events considering that the natives were christianized in 1569 and it is logical that three years later, in 1571, Kalibo was founded through an encomienda grant to Antonio Flores.” (Aklan Forum Journal/PN)