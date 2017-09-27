Kissing contest seals Tapaz mass wedding

ROXAS City – A kissing contest followed a mass wedding in Tapaz, Capiz.

Couple Jason and Marivic Asong of Barangay Daan Banwa, Tapaz beat 132 other newly-weds at the town’s civic center on Sept. 20.

They were declared winners for sustaining a kiss that lasted for about 20 minutes, said Tapaz Population and Public Information officer Margie Gimeno.

The municipal government, led by Mayor Roberto Palomar, sponsored the mass wedding.

Palomar officiated the ceremony.

Wedding souvenirs were given away too.

The municipal government also conducted pre-marriage counseling among the couples, according to Gimeno.

The mass wedding was one of the activities of the town’s annual Patabang Festival, which will end on Sept. 30. (PIA/PN)