LA bows to Warriors as Curry hits 200th 3-pointer

LOS ANGELES – The Warriors weren’t messing around, not even against a team they’ve dominated for a while now.

Stephen Curry scored 29 points despite making just three 3-pointers, Kevin Durant added 26 points and 10 assists, and Golden State defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 133-120, on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory.

The Clippers gave up three dunks and had four turnovers to start the game. Curry forced two steals, feeding Durant and JaVale McGee for consecutive dunks that stunned the Clippers.

”We came out with intent, got two quick steals, pushed the transition, and set the tone that we were going to be physical on the defensive end,” Curry said.

Blake Griffin had 31 points, making 11 of 13 free throws, for the Clippers. They have lost nine in a row to their Bay Area opponents, the franchise’s longest active skid against a single team.

The rematch wasn’t the debacle that occurred last weekend when the Clippers lost by 46 points at Golden State.

But they still never led and trailed by 21. The Clippers got beat in every category despite Griffin’s hard-charging effort. The Warriors were dominant in the paint, on second-chance points and fast break points.

Golden State has won 11 of its last 12.

Curry hit his 200th 3-pointer of the season with 2 1/2 minutes left in the second quarter, making him the first player in NBA history to have 200 or more 3-pointers in five consecutive seasons. He missed his first four 3-pointers in the game. Curry came into the game 4 of 28 from 3-point range in three previous games at Staples Center this season.

”He has 200 already? That’s crazy,” Durant said. ”It’s very difficult to do that, especially when everybody expects you to shoot the 3. His skill allows him to play that way.” (AP)