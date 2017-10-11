La Carlota woman surrenders to cops

BACOLOD City – A woman from Barangay La Granja, La Carlota City, Negros Occidental surrendered after police served her with an arrest warrant.

The 68-year-old Curie Peologo faces charges for falsification of public documents before the Municipal Trial Court in this city.

Peologo was detained at the La Carlota police station lockup facility on Oct. 10, a police report showed.

The warrant was issued by Judge Jose Paolo Ariola on May 30.

The court recommended a P12,000 bail bond for Peologo./PN