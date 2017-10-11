La Paz mall guards arrest ‘shoplifter’

ILOILO City – Accused of shoplifting, a 21-year-old man from Barangay Poblacion Ilawod, Zarraga, Iloilo was arrested and detained yesterday.

Khient John Delgado allegedly stole from Gaisano Capital mall on Luna Street, La Paz district four bottles of AXE body spray with a total worth of P763 – three worth P187 each and another bottle worth P202 – a police report showed.

Delgado placed the items in a brown sling bag and left the mall without paying for them, stated the police report.

Two security guards caught him. Joey Calamcaman, 32, and Sherwin Servidad, 31, accosted Delgado outside the mall at around 10 a.m. and brought him to the La Paz police station.

“I wanted to buy one of the AXE bottles,” Delgado stressed while admitting that he indeed took the other three.

Delgado claimed the security guards also accused him of stealing junk food found in his bag but clarified that he bought it.

The suspect was hauled to the La Paz police station custodial facility. (Carolyn Jane Abello, trainee reporter/PN)