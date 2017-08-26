Land donation for NBI satellite office

SAN JOSE, Antique – The local government will donate a 1,500-square meter lot to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

The lot will be used for the construction of the NBI satellite office in the province.

NBI provincial director Juan Autajay said they are surveying the proposed site in Barangay Dalip and said they want the Deed of Donation signed before the year ends.

NBI had allotted P88 million for the construction of the building.

Since 2015, NBI has been occupying a room at the Dalipe Tradetown.

Dalipe said the proposed NBI office will make service delivery better.

“We are donating the land as our investment in the intelligence bureau of the province,” said Mayor Elmer Untaran. (PNA)