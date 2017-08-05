Legarda to upgrade Pagsapupo Center

SAN JOSE, Antique – Sen. Loren Legarda will help in upgrading the Pagsapupo Center, which serves as shelter for abused women and children in the province.

Provincial Social Welfare and Development officer Lazaro Petinglay, on Aug 2, said they are preparing a project proposal that will be submitted to Legarda.

The Pagsapupo Center, built in 2005 and accredited by the Department of Social Welfare and Development, currently houses 10 patients, Petinglay said.

Petinglay said the center needs additional rooms due to the growing number of patients.

The expansion of the center to a two-storey building was proposed.

The center’s premises must also be fenced including the facilities used for livelihood trainings, Petinglay added.

“We hope the senator would approve the proposal to be submitted to her office,” Petinglay said. (PNA)