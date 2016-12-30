Lending collector robbed in Bago

BACOLOD City – A 24-year-old lending collector was robbed around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Purok Camansi, Barangay Mahilum, Bago City.

Dilmer Lague Alarao, a resident of Fortuna Subdivision, Barangay 5, Silay City, said two unidentified men stole his motorcycle and P15,000 cash collection.

Alarao was collecting money from a store owner when the suspects declared a holdup, investigation showed.

Police later recovered his motorcycle about 5 kilometers away where the robbery took place.

The Bago City police said robberies are frequent in the area.

Investigation on the case is ongoing as of press time./PN