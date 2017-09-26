Let Leila de Lima join Senate sessions – allies
BY PRINCE GOLEZ
MANILA – Minority bloc senators want Sen. Leila de Lima to participate in Senate sessions and public hearings.
De Lima is currently detained at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center in Camp Crame over drug-related charges.
She is “not a flight risk,” the minority bloc senators said in Senate Resolution No. 505.
The senator has repeatedly dismissed the charges against her, saying her detention was a form of political persecution.
Her allies said the Senate should take de Lima in custody pending the trial of her cases so she could continue her legislative duties.
In the resolution, Franklin Drilon, Paolo Benigno Aquino IV, Risa Hontiveros, Francis Pangilinan, and Antonio Trillanes IV also cited cases wherein detained senators were allowed to perform their duties.
“In the 1950s, Senator Justiniano Montano was charged with multiple murders, a non-bailable offense, but was allowed to post bail and perform his senatorial duties,” read part of the resolution.
Former Senate president Juan Ponce Enrile was also allowed by the Supreme Court to post bail for plunder charges and continue his legislative work until the his term ended in 2016, the senators said.
“The experience of a detained legislator being allowed to continue performing his/her duties is not new in Philippine politics,” they said.
De Lima has so far filed 55 bills and 55 resolutions while in detention./PN
Durogista gintiro sang Pulis
Ni Ime Sornito
Syudad sang ILOILO – Patay ang isa sa duha ka high-value targets sa pagduso sang ilegal nga droga kag subjects sa warrant of arrest para sa kaso nga two counts of murder sa operasyon sang Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) 6 sa Barangay Ticud, La Paz alas-3:34 sang hapon kahapon. Gindeklarar nga dead-on-arrival sa West Visayas Medical Center si Aslani Ansari alyas Boy nga nakaagom sang pilas sa lawas. Na-aresto naman ang upod sini nga si Alex Mapandi alyas Angari/Agie, 31. Sandig sa report halin kay Senior Supt. Marlon Tayaba, hepe sang CIDG-6, upod ang mga katapo sang Special Weapons And Tactics kag Iloilo City Police Office, plano nila nga i-serbe ang warrant of arrest para sa kaso nga two counts of murder kontra sa duha sang nagluntad ang insidente. Ginapasuni nga nagbatu si Ansari paagi sa pagtiro sa isa sa mga katapo sang CIDG-6 rason nga na-puersa ang mga otoridad nga magbalos kabangdanan sang iya kamatayon. Narekober naman sa paghinakop sang duha ang duha ka mga pusil kag pila ka plastic sachets sang ginapatihan shabu. Sa interbyu naman sang mga katapo sang media kay Senior Insp. Rey Sumagaysay, hepe sang La Paz PNP, sanday Ansari kag Mapandi ang ginatudlo mga suspek sa pagpatay paagi sa pagsunog sa isa ka Muslim nga nasapwan nga naputos sa plastic sa circumferential road sa Brgy. Balabago, Jaro sang tinalikdan nga bulan./H