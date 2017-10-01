LGU reps taught about procurement process

SAN JOSE, Antique – Representatives from the five target local government units (LGUs) of the TraBAJO Program were taught about the procurement process.

The Government Procurement Police Board oriented 58 representatives from the towns of Culasi, Libertad, Pandan, Sebaste, and Tibiao.

Alfonso Bedonia Jr., former regional director of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), discussed Republic Act 9184, or the Government Procurement Reform Act, and its revised implementing rules and guidelines.

Bedonia also lectured about procurement planning.

DBM regional director Mae Chua, on the other hand, discussed the procurement of consulting services.

Representatives also learned about the alternative modes of procurement through Capiz provincial budget officer G. Antonio Arbis’ lecture.

The representatives were members of the technical working group of the of the TraBAJO Program and the bids and awards committees (BAC) of the target LGUs.

They were composed of provincial and municipal accountants, BAC members, BAC secretariat, provincial accounting staff, provincial planning and development office staff, and representatives of technical vocational institutions and national government agencies.

TraBAJO is under the Department of Interior and Local Government’s workforce development program. It aims to prepare communities to develop the necessary skill requirements of private enterprises in priority sectors such as tourism, agribusiness and information technology- business processing outsourcing. (PIA/PN)