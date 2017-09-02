LIBEL VS WORKERS Employees seek Noreco 1 GM ouster

DUMAGUETE City – After labor group members demanded the ouster of Negros Oriental Electric Cooperative 1 (Noreco 1) general manager Jose Juvileo Acabal, a libel charge was filed against them before the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office.

Members of the Philippine Agriculture Commercial Industrial Workers Union-Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (PACIWU-TUCP) and their legal counsel Dante Zamora attended the initial investigation on Aug. 31. Acabal and legal counsel Whelma Yap were also present.

Noreco 1 employees, who were PACIWU-TUCP members, sent a complaint letter against Acabal to the National Electrification Administration (NEA).

They accused Acabal of abuse of management prerogative, lack of satisfactory management, excessive usage of cooperative’s vehicle for personal purposes, unwarranted liquidation of expenses for non-cooperative dealings, and unauthorized claims of information dissemination allowance, among others.

“We wanted to resolve the issue internally that’s why we directed our complaint to the proper authority (NEA), only to be accused of libel,” said Garnet Yso, chapter president of the PACIWU-TUCP.

NEA conducted an evaluation of Acabal’s performance where his leadership skills and working relationship with employees were assessed.

On both areas, 84 of 116 employees rated him “poorly.”

Noreco 1 employee union president Marlito Amante said they will be on strike on Sept. 5. (PNA)