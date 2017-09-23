Lost lines Dakila express dissent vs killings through art, poetry

“WE have always believed that everyone can be a hero. We believe in ‘Ang mabuhay nang dahil sayo’ because it is in living for the country that we can all push for real change in the society,” shares Keneth Gadian, Dakila Iloilo Collective managing director.

DAKILA Iloilo Collective, a group devoted to modern-day heroism, in cooperation with Freedom from Debt Coalition, Film Development Council of the Philippines – Iloilo, ViVa ExCon Iloilo Organization, Inc., Gallery i, Amnesty International – Region VI, Saving Innocent Lives Amidst War, Inc., St. Catherine of Alexandria Youth Ministry and Fitstop Bites and Bike with the support from the Iloilo City Local Youth Development Office, has organized a gathering for the remembrance of the victims of violation of human rights.

The event “Lost Lines,” was held at the Molo Plaza Playground on Sept. 21 – on the anniversary of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos’ declaration of martial law.

“Lost Lines” was dedicated especially to the young victims of extrajudicial killings. The name of the event being attributed to the lines that would have been drawn as the mark by the promising young people, whose lives and lines were cut short by the disregard of human rights and law, and the culture of hate and violence.

“The recent killings of children have robbed them off this chance to write their own stories of heroism, a chance to live and contribute to a better society. Each stab that has killed a child, has killed the nation of heroes that we are trying to build,” explained Gadian further.

There was an interactive public art installation, and an open mic poetry reading. Candles were lit in remembrance of the victims.

The organizers takes pride in bringing together church group, students, businessmen, artists and the government to hold this event that tackles the sensitive issue of extrajudicial killings./PN

Trese ka Libo*

Trese ka libo

Isa ka lang bala ka numero?

Numero bente kwatro, posible ayhan

Isa ikaw ka bata paya-on

Wala’y ginikanan

Isa ka malapsi nga landong

Naga paunat sa higad karnehan sang merkado

Natabunan sang mga yab-ok kag higko sang kuring

nga gina turing

mo nga mga himata.

Sais syentos kwarenta’y otso

Ikaw ayhan pamatan-on

Wala sing lugar, gin lamon sang kadulom

Sang sangtwaryo sang asó

Naga uyapot, naga tapik

Bugalon nga gina ilog ang utod, tiyo kag, pakaisa

Nga wala ka

Isa ka-libo nobenta

Ang ‘shabu’ ayhan

Imo kristal nga abyan?

Gina angga kag gina duyan

Gina hakos sa kadulom

Samtang ginakumos ka sa banig sang imo plywood nga de kaha

Nga gin panubli mo pa sa tatay sang tatay sang tatay mo

Gin pasa pasahan sang makapila nga beses.

Isa ka ayhan nga wala pulos nga sunoy

Ukon naga antos nga pasyente?

Ang imo katapusan imo ayhan penetensya ukon kaluwasan?

Duha ka libo syento otsenta’y uno

Ikaw to ayhan ang laragway

Nga bangkay?

Ang wala pangalan nga nasapwan

Gin himo ‘meme’ sa FB kag gin pasa-pasahan

Naka baton ayhan kabayaran ang imo asawa?

Apat ka libo dos syentos kwarenta’y tres

Ang imo ulihi nga ginhawa

Gin bawi sang imo ulihi nga biktima?

Kami ayhan nag purga sa imo

kag sa imo anghel nga kapalaran?

Tikang padulong ukon palayo

Sa pinaka dungganon nga ekspresyon

Sang aton katauhan?

Numero uno asta trese ka libo

Ang imo makalalaton, itom nga dugo

Naga panalupsop sa kalag

Sang kalibutan

Para ilubong kag tapak-tapakan,

Samtang kami naga lupad sa bala-an nga mga pispis?

Kamo ayhan mga gin alay nga mga kordero

Gina supsop sang mga gutom

Nga mga pilas na napali na

Nga naga puyo sa aton kalag

Ayhan ang imo madasig nga pagkaubos patay

Mas hapos kaysa

mahugot nga pagkapot

sa kamot

para maglakat kaysa

pag-unat, sa talaklaron nga dalan pakadto sa pagbawi sang imo kasal-anan.

Trese ka libo kag uno

sin-o ka ayhan?

Ga ginhawa ka pa?

Ano imo pangalan?

*Translated by Hermz Gacho from Anna Slater’s poem entitled “7,000.”