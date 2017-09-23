Lost lines Dakila express dissent vs killings through art, poetry
“WE have always believed that everyone can be a hero. We believe in ‘Ang mabuhay nang dahil sayo’ because it is in living for the country that we can all push for real change in the society,” shares Keneth Gadian, Dakila Iloilo Collective managing director.
DAKILA Iloilo Collective, a group devoted to modern-day heroism, in cooperation with Freedom from Debt Coalition, Film Development Council of the Philippines – Iloilo, ViVa ExCon Iloilo Organization, Inc., Gallery i, Amnesty International – Region VI, Saving Innocent Lives Amidst War, Inc., St. Catherine of Alexandria Youth Ministry and Fitstop Bites and Bike with the support from the Iloilo City Local Youth Development Office, has organized a gathering for the remembrance of the victims of violation of human rights.
The event “Lost Lines,” was held at the Molo Plaza Playground on Sept. 21 – on the anniversary of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos’ declaration of martial law.
“Lost Lines” was dedicated especially to the young victims of extrajudicial killings. The name of the event being attributed to the lines that would have been drawn as the mark by the promising young people, whose lives and lines were cut short by the disregard of human rights and law, and the culture of hate and violence.
“The recent killings of children have robbed them off this chance to write their own stories of heroism, a chance to live and contribute to a better society. Each stab that has killed a child, has killed the nation of heroes that we are trying to build,” explained Gadian further.
There was an interactive public art installation, and an open mic poetry reading. Candles were lit in remembrance of the victims.
The organizers takes pride in bringing together church group, students, businessmen, artists and the government to hold this event that tackles the sensitive issue of extrajudicial killings./PN
Trese ka Libo*
Trese ka libo
Isa ka lang bala ka numero?
Numero bente kwatro, posible ayhan
Isa ikaw ka bata paya-on
Wala’y ginikanan
Isa ka malapsi nga landong
Naga paunat sa higad karnehan sang merkado
Natabunan sang mga yab-ok kag higko sang kuring
nga gina turing
mo nga mga himata.
Sais syentos kwarenta’y otso
Ikaw ayhan pamatan-on
Wala sing lugar, gin lamon sang kadulom
Sang sangtwaryo sang asó
Naga uyapot, naga tapik
Bugalon nga gina ilog ang utod, tiyo kag, pakaisa
Nga wala ka
Isa ka-libo nobenta
Ang ‘shabu’ ayhan
Imo kristal nga abyan?
Gina angga kag gina duyan
Gina hakos sa kadulom
Samtang ginakumos ka sa banig sang imo plywood nga de kaha
Nga gin panubli mo pa sa tatay sang tatay sang tatay mo
Gin pasa pasahan sang makapila nga beses.
Isa ka ayhan nga wala pulos nga sunoy
Ukon naga antos nga pasyente?
Ang imo katapusan imo ayhan penetensya ukon kaluwasan?
Duha ka libo syento otsenta’y uno
Ikaw to ayhan ang laragway
Nga bangkay?
Ang wala pangalan nga nasapwan
Gin himo ‘meme’ sa FB kag gin pasa-pasahan
Naka baton ayhan kabayaran ang imo asawa?
Apat ka libo dos syentos kwarenta’y tres
Ang imo ulihi nga ginhawa
Gin bawi sang imo ulihi nga biktima?
Kami ayhan nag purga sa imo
kag sa imo anghel nga kapalaran?
Tikang padulong ukon palayo
Sa pinaka dungganon nga ekspresyon
Sang aton katauhan?
Numero uno asta trese ka libo
Ang imo makalalaton, itom nga dugo
Naga panalupsop sa kalag
Sang kalibutan
Para ilubong kag tapak-tapakan,
Samtang kami naga lupad sa bala-an nga mga pispis?
Kamo ayhan mga gin alay nga mga kordero
Gina supsop sang mga gutom
Nga mga pilas na napali na
Nga naga puyo sa aton kalag
Ayhan ang imo madasig nga pagkaubos patay
Mas hapos kaysa
mahugot nga pagkapot
sa kamot
para maglakat kaysa
pag-unat, sa talaklaron nga dalan pakadto sa pagbawi sang imo kasal-anan.
Trese ka libo kag uno
sin-o ka ayhan?
Ga ginhawa ka pa?
Ano imo pangalan?
*Translated by Hermz Gacho from Anna Slater’s poem entitled “7,000.”