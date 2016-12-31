Man accused of stabbing uncle

BACOLOD City – A man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed his uncle on Tuesday in Barangay Bajumpandan, Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.

Jeyar Palma, a resident of the barangay, was taken to Dumaguete City police station.

His uncle, Jeeboy Olore Kadusale, 24, sustained wounds on his head, lower right abdomen and right shoulder.

Investigation disclosed that Kadusale urged Palma to stop sniffing solvent which angered the latter.

Palma picked up an empty bottle and broke it. He then stabbed his uncle several times using the broken pieces.

Police added that the victim has seen his nephew sniffing solvent several times.

Police are still investigating the case as of press time./PN