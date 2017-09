Man dies after crossing flooded road

BACOLOD City – Crossing the road turned fatal for a man in Barangay Bata.

The 45-year-old Tony Lobo crossed the flooded road was on his way home in the village around 10 p.m. on Sept. 22, a police report showed.

Lobo slipped and fell hitting his head on the concrete road, police said.

Lobo was rushed to the Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital but he died along the way.

Barangay Bata Local Rescue Risk Reduction Management Unit deputy officer Raul Liza said Lobo was drunk when the incident happened.

Meanwhile, mass evacuation were conducted in some barangays in the city as continuous Friday rain flooded their homes./PN