Man drowns in river

BACOLOD City – After slipping off a rock, a 20-year-old man drowned in a river in the hinterland barangay of Colonia Divina, Sagay City, Negros Occidental.

Vincent Ursal of Hacienda Albina, Barangay Poblacion 1, Sagay City went swimming with the 17-year-old Richard Bantolay and two other friends, who requested anonymity, around 7 a.m. on Sept. 14, a police report showed.

From what the police gathered so far, Ursal climbed a rock, fell into the river and did not surface immediately.

His body was retrieved around 8 a.m., police said./PN