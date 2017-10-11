Man found dead in cemetery

BACOLOD City – A man was found lifeless in a public cemetery in Barangay Abuanan, Bago City, Negros Occidental.

Police identified the man as the 51-year-old Aladin Fernandez of Barangay Atipuluan, Bago City, a police report showed.

Fernandez was found lying on his back on top of a tomb, naked, around 7 p.m. on Oct. 10, the report further stated.

His brother, who requested anonymity, said Fernandez had a mental disorder.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted on the body.

Police were still investigating the death.