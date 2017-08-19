Man found riddled with bullets

BACOLOD City – A hogtied body of a man was found in Hacienda Luisa in Barangay Granada in the city.

The 26-year-old Rodney Mavilla of Barangay 2 was lying in a sugarcane plantation with gunshot wounds on the chest and arms when discovered around 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 18, a police report showed.

Beside Mavilla was placard with words on it that read: “Ako si Tabby, miyembro sang

AKI Cuadra Group nga drug pusher, holdaper, carnapper…”

Recovered from the crime scene was an empty shell of an unknown firearm, police said.

Police have yet to identify the suspect/s./PN