Man hangs self over love problem – cops

BACOLOD City – A man killed himself by hanging in Barangay Magsaysay, Cadiz City, Negros Occidental, police said.

The 26-year-old Ruben Jonota of Barangay Concepcion, Talisay City, Negros Occidental was found dead around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 29, a police report showed.

Co-worker Ely Agutay Sr. found Jonota with a rope tied around his neck when he switched off the lights in LG Motor Pool in the village, where the latter worked as a steel engraver.

Jonota was rushed to the Cadiz District Hospital but attending physician Jason Juele pronounced him “dead on arrival.”

Investigation showed that Jonota had a love life problem.

Police found a text message in Jonota’s cellular phone, which read “Kon malipayon ka sa sina nga lalaki, magpadayon ka na lang dira. Kay ipadayon ko man ang akon paghikog” sent to his alleged girlfriend.

According to sister Ma. Elena, Jonota had invited their parents to come to Cadiz City in December for his planned betrothal with the woman, who the police did not identify.

Police were still locating the woman.

Jonota’s body was brought to a funeral parlor in Barangay Paraiso, Sagay City, Negros Occidental for a post-mortem examination.

Police were not looking into a possible foul play in Jonota’s death./PN