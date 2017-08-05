Man killed over ‘old grudge’ in Libacao

KALIBO, Aklan – Old grudge was the motive in the killing of a man in Barangay Calacabian, Libacao, Aklan.

Forty-four-year-old Edgar Sendon admitted to repeatedly stabbing 58-year-old Enicito Zamora with a bolo on Aug. 2.

Zamora was found lifeless in a rice field the next day, a police report showed.

Police said Zamora sustained at least 23 stab wounds in the different parts of his body.

Sendon said he had thrown the bolo to a river while he was on his way home in Barangay Alas-as, Madalag.

On Aug. 3, Sendon surrendered to the police station in Banga and said, “I could no longer recall how many times I stabbed [Zamora].”

Police Officer 2 Marlouie Abelar said Sendon shall execute an affidavit of extrajudicial confession before facing inquest proceedings in Kalibo.

Sendon was detained at the Libacao municipal police station lockup facility. (Aklan Forum Journal/PN)