Man nabbed for homicide
BY RUBY SILUBRICO
Wednesday, September 6, 2017
ILOILO City – A laborer was arrested for reckless imprudence resulting to homicide in Barangay Lalab, Batan, Aklan.
The 28-year-old Paul Ryan Viray of Barangay Cortes, Balete, Aklan was caught on the strength of a warrant issued by Judge Eva Vita Ta-ay Tejada of the 6th Municipal Circuit Trial Court in Altavas, Aklan.
The arrest happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 3, a police report showed.
Viray was detained at the Batan police station lockup facility./PN