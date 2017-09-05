Man nabbed for homicide

ILOILO City – A laborer was arrested for reckless imprudence resulting to homicide in Barangay Lalab, Batan, Aklan.

The 28-year-old Paul Ryan Viray of Barangay Cortes, Balete, Aklan was caught on the strength of a warrant issued by Judge Eva Vita Ta-ay Tejada of the 6th Municipal Circuit Trial Court in Altavas, Aklan.

The arrest happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 3, a police report showed.

Viray was detained at the Batan police station lockup facility./PN