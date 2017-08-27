Man nabbed in drug buy-bust

BACOLOD City – Police arrested a man in a drug buy-bust operation in Barangay Banilad, Bacong, Negros Oriental.

The 40-year-old Nestor Ragudo sold shabu to an undercover officer for P500 around 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 26, a police report showed.

Confiscated from Ragudo were four sachets of shabu and a Rusi motorcycle.

The operation was staged by the Provincial Public Safety Company, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Bacong police station.

Ragudo was detained and faces charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act 2002./PN