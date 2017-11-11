Man shoots stepfather

BACOLOD City – A man fatally shot his stepfather in Purok Mahogany, Barangay Oringao, Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental.

The 65-year-old Nelson Camagan died, a police report showed.

Camagan sustained a gunshot wound on the chest, said Superintednent Rhea Santos, chief of the Kabankalan City police.

Santos said the Camagan’s stepson – the 30-year-old Jessie Rey “Dote” de los Reyes – was the suspect in the shooting.

Investigation revealed that de los Reyes and Camagan had an argument near a variety store that the latter owns.

Camagan chased de los Reyes, who took a .45-caliber gun in his house he used in the shooting around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 10.

Camagan was rushed to the Lorenzo Zayco District Hospital where attending physician Dr. Jocson Coloma pronounced him “dead on arrival” around 7:58 p.m. on the same day.

De los Reyes, on the other hand, fled.

Police said personal grudge was the motive in the shooting.

Kabankaln City police have yet to locate de los Reyes./PN