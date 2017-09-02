Man stabbed to death after slapping woman
BY CYRUS GARDE
Sunday, September 3, 2017
BACOLOD City – After slapping a woman for no apparent reason, a man was stabbed by a group of unidentified men at a public plaza in Barangay 3, Hinigaran, Negros Occidental.
The victim – Jayvee Recaros of Victorias City – sustained stab wounds on the chest, a police report showed.
Recaros was brought to the Hinigaran Emergency Clinic but was pronounced “dead on arrival” by attending physician Jansen Vergara around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 1.
Recaros’ companion, Antonio Zuñega, was also brought to the same clinic after being hit with an empty bottle on the head.
Recaros and Zuñega were walking the plaza around 2 a.m. – drunk – when Recaros slapped a woman, police said.
A group of unidentified men attacked them and fled.
Police have yet to identify the suspects./PN