Man stabbed to death after slapping woman

BACOLOD City – After slapping a woman for no apparent reason, a man was stabbed by a group of unidentified men at a public plaza in Barangay 3, Hinigaran, Negros Occidental.

The victim – Jayvee Recaros of Victorias City – sustained stab wounds on the chest, a police report showed.

Recaros was brought to the Hinigaran Emergency Clinic but was pronounced “dead on arrival” by attending physician Jansen Vergara around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 1.

Recaros’ companion, Antonio Zuñega, was also brought to the same clinic after being hit with an empty bottle on the head.

Recaros and Zuñega were walking the plaza around 2 a.m. – drunk – when Recaros slapped a woman, police said.

A group of unidentified men attacked them and fled.

Police have yet to identify the suspects./PN