Man with nervous breakdown hacks 3

BACOLOD City – A man suffering from nervous breakdown hacked three people on Sunday in Purok 1, Barangay Nagasi, La Carlota City.

Fernan Pama, 36, a resident of the place, was immediately arrested.

Police identified the victims as Marvin De la Cruz Bañarez, 34; his wife, Merriam, 36; and their 4-year-old daughter, Myle Faith. They were rushed to Don Salvador Benedict Memorial District Hospital.

The suspect used a cane cutter to hack the victims, investigation showed./PN