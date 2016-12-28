Man with nervous breakdown hacks 3
By Cyrus M. Garde
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
BACOLOD City – A man suffering from nervous breakdown hacked three people on Sunday in Purok 1, Barangay Nagasi, La Carlota City.
Fernan Pama, 36, a resident of the place, was immediately arrested.
Police identified the victims as Marvin De la Cruz Bañarez, 34; his wife, Merriam, 36; and their 4-year-old daughter, Myle Faith. They were rushed to Don Salvador Benedict Memorial District Hospital.
The suspect used a cane cutter to hack the victims, investigation showed./PN