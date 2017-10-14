Mandurriao top cop sacked

ILOILO City – The acting chief of police in Mandurriao district has been relieved.

Inspector Juan Tagaronita is set to retire next year and needs time to process his papers, according to Senior Superintendent Henry Biñas, Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO) director.

Tagaronita’s relief took effect on Oct. 12.

The officer switched posts with Chief Inspector Juvy Navales of the Iloilo City Public Safety Company.

Biñas said he detailed Navales in Mandurriao because “I know she is familiar with the area,” having been previously assigned in a substation in the district.

This was the first movement among chiefs of police in the metro since Biñas took over the ICPO as director in September.

Tagaronita served Mandurriao police station as acting chief for four months and before that as deputy chief for eight months.

Biñas said he does not plan to reassign other chiefs of police any time soon.

“So far, our police chiefs in the six [stations] are working hard and doing their best to solve crimes,” he said.

Recently the National Police Commission Region 6 recognized the Molo police station under Chief Inspector Marlon Valencia as Best Police Station in the city.

Valencia and Senior Inspector Rey Sumagaysay of La Paz police station were awarded Best Chief of Police.

Biñas replaced Senior Superintendent Remus Zacharias Canieso as effective Sept. 1./PN