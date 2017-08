BACOLOD City – Police Station 7 No. 2 Most-Wanted Person was caught in Barangay Mansilingan.

Resident Joshua “Wawa” Magtubo, 22, was nabbed by the police on the strength of an arrest warrant issued by Judge Manuel Cardinal Jr. of Branch 49 of the Regional Trial Court in the city dated Nov. 14, 2016.

Magtubo was charged with murder without recommended bail, the warrant stated.

Magtubo was detained on Aug. 12 and awaits proper disposition./PN