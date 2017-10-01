MassKara season starts; opening parade to feature reigning victors

BACOLOD City – The 38th MassKara Festival will officially open today at the public plaza around 6 p.m., according to the Silver MassKara Festival Organization (SMFO).

SMFO director Eli Francis Tajanlangit said the opening program will feature last year’s winners in the street and arena dance competition, drumbeating contest and the Nights of Mardi Gras fantasy costume competition.

The reigning victors will parade from the Bacolod City Government Center to the public plaza, explained Tajanlangit.

A fireworks display and a street party will follow, he added.

The public plaza, called the heart of the MassKara Festival, will be “alive” from Oct. 1 to 22 as the SMFO prepared nightly events to entertain revelers.

Food and beer kiosks will also open along the streets of San Juan, Gonzaga and Gatuslao.

Tajanlangit reiterated that the smoking ban will be strictly enforced at the three festival sites during the entire celebration.

The festival sites are the public plaza, the city hall and the Tourism Strip on Lacson Street./PN