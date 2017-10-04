Mayor: Commercial complex soon in Nabas

KALIBO, Aklan – A 130-hectare land property in Barangay Union, Nabas, Aklan will soon be a commercial complex.

Marriot Hotel, a project of San Miguel Corp., is being constructed in the village.

“Just last week, San Miguel Corp. invited me to grace the groundbreaking ceremony of their 400-room hotel,” said Mayor James Solanoy.

Solanoy added that “more developments are expected to grow in the land property.”

An ocean park, an entertainment hub and more hotels, among others, were planned to be built in the area, according to Solanoy.

The San Miguel Corp. will also build a departure and arrival terminal for the Godofredo P. Ramos Airport, or the Caticlan Airport, in the town.

“The terminal is expected to open in the last quarter of 2018,” said Solanoy.

The airport’s terminal is currently in Barangay Caticlan, Malay, Aklan.

Solanoy said the San Miguel Corp. will facilitate the construction and the transfer of the airport terminal.

He also clarified that the terminal will not be built on the 130-hectare land property.

Solanoy said the development “braces the town for faster economic growth.”

Meanwhile, the newly-crowned Miss Teen International Kathleen Paton said she is planning to promote the town’s eco-tourism, such as cold springs.

Paton, a resident of Barangay Laserna, Nabas, was the first Filipina to win the beauty pageant.

“I am planning to organize friendship tours to promote the welfare and camaraderie among teenagers,” she added./PN