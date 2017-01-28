‘Meant to Be’ cast visits Iloilo

THE ultimate squad of GMA-7’s “Meant to Be” series graced the Dinagyang Festival and treated their fans in a jam-packed mall show on Jan. 21, Saturday.

Barbie Forteza, Mika dela Cruz, Ivan Dorschner, Ken Chan, Addy Raj and Jak Roberto serenaded Ilonggos, giving them a once-in-a-lifetime moment to see their idols live.

In a press conference with the local media before their show, the stars said they were looking forward to visiting Iloilo.

The cast also talked about their series and how they felt working with each other.

“It was my first time working with most of them except probably Ken [Chan] because we have worked many times before and we have been friends for so long already. It feels great to work with them. The set is just fun. It’s very light and kain lang kami nang kain,” Forteza, who portrays the role of Billy in the series, shared.

Dela Cruz, on the other hand, said she does not feel out of place despite the fact that she has just recently moved to the Kapuso network.

"Parang hindi ako bago. Ewan ko ba bakit. Pero parang at home talaga ako dito. I was welcomed really well," Dela Cruz explained, adding that she is enjoying the company of the "Meant To Be" stars.