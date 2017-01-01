MANILA – After failing to win a Philippine Superliga championship in the last three conferences, the Petron Tri-Activ Spikers has begun its lineup overhaul by signing free agent Mika Reyes.

In a report by Volleyverse on Friday afternoon, Reyes’ move from F2 Logistics Cargo Movers to the Tri-ActivSpikers was formalized on Wednesday at the San Miguel Corporation (SMC) office in Pasig City.

Based on reports, Reyes’ decision to bolt out from the Cargo Movers, where she teamed up with her former De La Salle University Lady Spikers teammates, was due to her desire for a “change of scenery.”

However, a source told Panay News that the Tri-Activ Spikers is not yet done with its offseason movements as it is reportedly close to acquiring another free agent in Rachel Anne Daquis.

The possible arrival of Daquis could be a welcome addition for head coach Ceseal delos Santos of the Tri-Activ Spikers following the departure of Maica Morada, Iumi Yongco, Cherry Nunag, Mary Grace Masangkay, and Christine Joy Rosario.

Morada, Yongco and Nunag are reportedly headed to the Cignal HD Spikers to reunite with head coach George Pascua, while Rosario decided to discontinue her volleyball career to pursue her dream to become a flight attendant.

The 29-year-old Daquismay team up with Ilonggas Aiza Maizo-Pontillas and April Ross Hingpit, as well as Shiela Pineda, Carmina Aganon, Frances Molina, Jennylyn Reyes, and Mayette Zapanta at the Tri-Activ Spikers camp.

The Lady Troopers were forced not to participate in the upcoming Philippine Superliga season with almost half of its players set to undergo an eight-month military training program with the Philippine Army./PN