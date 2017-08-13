Milibili BPAT best in WV

ROXAS City – The Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team (BPAT) of Barangay Milibili bested others from urban barangays in Western Visayas, the Police Regional Office 6 (PRO-6) said.

An awarding ceremony recognizing the village will be held today at the PRO-6 headquarters in Camp Martin Delgado in Iloilo City.

Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronaldo “Bato” dela Rosa will grace the ceremony, Barangay Captain Midelo Ocampo said.

Ocampo and his BPAT chief Manuelito Rivera will receive the award together with other awardees in eight other categories.

Barangay Milibili had the lowest crime rate among 46 barangays in this city.

The village was declared “drug-cleared” in December last year, Ocampo said.

“Our campaigns against illegal drugs and illegal gambling were successful because of our close coordination with the police,” he said.

Ocampo also thanked the city government for its financial and technical support./PN

Dumarao man hangs self?

BY GLENN BEUP

ROXAS City – A man was found dead in Dumarao, Capiz.

The 24-year-old Bryan Lacorte of Barangay Bungsuan was found hanging on a tree with a rope tied around his neck – suggesting he committed suicide – near a riverbank around 3 p.m. on Aug. 10.

But the police were investigating for possible foul play. Lacorte’s hands were tied together when found, officers said.

A friend saw Lacorte leave their house around 8 p.m. on Aug. 9, a police report showed.

According to his family, Lacorte was insecure for being unemployed.

He was not able to buy presents for his girlfriend who just came from abroad, they added./PN