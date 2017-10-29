Missing girl found dead near river

KALIBO, Aklan – An eight-year-old girl was found lifeless near a river in Barangay Guadalupe, Libacao, Aklan. She was allegedly raped and stabbed to death, police said.

The body of the Grade 3 pupil Chrisha Nobleza of Barangay Julita, Libacao was found already decomposing three days after she went missing on Oct. 24, a police report showed.

Her father, Eriel, said the last day he saw Chrisha he told her to go home to prepare lunch for her siblings.

Eriel was harvesting peanuts along the riverbank that day, he said.

But Chrisha never went home, Eriel said.

He and his relatives went looking for Chrisha and discovered her body three kilometers away from their residence, police said.

Scene of the crime operatives arrived at the crime scene around 2:15 p.m. on Oct. 27, Chief Inspector Ulysses Ortiz said.

“Ang biktima ay walang damit at suot na panty nang ma-recover ng ating kapulisan. May mga ribs at kamay na siya na naputol,” Ortiz said.

Ortiz added that an autopsy will be conducted on Chrisha’s body to determine the cause of her death.

Chrisha’s mother Genalyn, who works as a housekeeper in Metro Manila, arrived in Libacao yesterday.

“Walang kasalanan ang anak ko. Bakit nila ginawa sa anak ko ito?” she said.

Police have yet to verify the motive in the killing and identify the suspect/s.

Meanwhile, Mayor Charito Navarosa ordered the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

Navarosa also asked the help of the public.

He offered a P50,000 reward to anyone who can give a lead to the identity of the suspect/s. (Aklan Forum Journal/PN)