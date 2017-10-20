M’nao martial law holds despite terrorists’ death

MANILA – Mindanao will remain under martial law until the end of the year despite the death of terrorist leaders Omar Maute, Isnilon Hapilon and Mahmud Ahmad, Malacañang said on Friday.

Maute and Hapilon, top leaders of the Islamic State-linked extremist Maute group, were killed in a military operation on Monday.

On Thursday, President Rodrigo Duterte announced that Ahmad, alleged financier of the Maute-led attack in Marawi City, had also been killed.

“There are remnants, including networks supporting the Maute – the Maute cause within Mindanao,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said.

Earlier military spokesperson Restituto Padilla said some 20 to 30 Maute fighters, including six to eight foreign terrorists, remain in the Lanao del Sur capital.

Abella said Duterte will not compromise on matters of public safety.

“The President is duty-bound not to compromise public safety,” he said.

“The commander-in-chief, however, will confer with the members of his Cabinet – Security, Justice and Peace Cluster, particularly the secretary of National Defense, who is the designated martial law administrator, and the chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, who is the designated martial law implementer – on the necessary action to be taken,” said Abella./PN