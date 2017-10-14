‘Modern’ jeepney prototypes to be pilot-tested in Jan. 2018

MANILA – Prototypes of the modern jeepney are to be pilot-tested in January next year, Trade secretary Ramon Lopez said Thursday.

“No specific schedule but towards January … and manufacturing a few months after,” Lopez told GMA News Online, noting the different designs will be tested in Bonifacio Global City, Pateros, Mall of Asia complex in Pasay City, and Gen. Santos City.

“There are several prototypes following the specs that will give safety and comfort and environmentally sound vehicles,” Lopez noted.

Prototypes of the modern jeepney were presented during the 1st Philippine Auto Parts Expo in Pasay City on Thursday morning.

The prototypes follow the design blueprint launched by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in June, with an exit door on the side of the vehicle and bigger body to accommodate more passengers.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) launched in June the PUV modernization program, setting higher safety standards and introducing a new design.

Under the modernization program, operators are required to own at least 20 Euro 4 compliant and have market capitalization of at least P7 million.

PUVs that are 15 years and older will be phased out and replaced with environment friendly and fuel-efficient units.

In a Viber message to reporters, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board spokesperson Aileen Lizada shared a timeline for the implementation of the PUV modernization program which will be fully operational by 2020.

Transport group Piston claimed the livelihood of at least 240,000 jeepney drivers will be affected by the modernization program.

The program includes a loan financing component, with the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) providing P1.5 billion to kick-start program.

Lopez noted the financing scheme for the program is being finalized. “It will be open to operators or cooperatives at 5 percent equity and 6 percent interest rate and up to 7 years to pay,” he said. (GMA News)