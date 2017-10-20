Molo ‘kagawad’ vs hairdresser

ILOILO City – In Barangay West Habog-habog, Molo district, a village councilman was accused of threatening a hairdresser.

Anthony Poja complained to the police that Barangay Kagawad Vicente Losine loudly confronted him at the salon where he was working at around 9 a.m. on Oct. 19.

The 42-year-old said the barangay official called him a “stupid gay.”

An altercation ensued between them until Losine threatened to slap Poja, a police report showed.

Poja said Losine got angry when he complained at the City Health Office about the smoke emanating from an oyster stand owned by one “Intsik” Milleza.

Losine cannot be reached for comment as of this writing.

Police referred the case to the barangay lupon./PN