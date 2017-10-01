More cops in Negros Oriental

DUMAGUETE City – Additional police personnel will be deployed to the province tomorrow, according to Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office director Senior Superintendent Edwin Portento.

The Police Regional Office 7 (PRO-7) will send at least one platoon to augment the province’s police force, said Portento.

PRO-7 director Chief Superintendent Jose Mario Espino will turn over the platoon composed of 25 police personnel during the regular flag-raising ceremony on Monday at the Norppo office in Barangay Agan-an, Sibulan, Negros Oriental.

Portento have yet to determine where to assign the additional police personnel.

Espino will also meet with police chiefs and unit heads of Norppo during his visit.

A command conference was set on the same day, said Portento.

Espino will attend an inauguration of the new police station in Valencia, Negros Oriental, he added.

Moreover, two platoons from the defunct Police Regional Office 18 are also in the province. (PNA/PN)