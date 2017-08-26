More employees eyed for new CSC building

BACOLOD City – Additional personnel will be installed in the Civil Service Commission (CSC) after it inaugurated its new field office in Barangay 39.

“We have talked with the Department of Budget and Management and we already got their nod for additional personnel,” said CSC chairwoman Alicia dela Rosa-Bala.

Currently, CSC has 1,200 regular personnel nationwide.

In Negros Occidental, only one or two regular personnel were assigned in the CSC augmented by detailed personnel from local government units.

The P3.9 CSC building stands on the lot donated by the Negros Occidental provincial government.

It is the first CSC field office in the province and the third in Western Visayas.

Bala said with the new building, efficient service is expected from the employees.

Commissioners Robert Martinez and Leopoldo Roberto Valderosa Jr., Gov. Alfredo Marañon Jr., and mayors Evelio Leonardia, Mark Golez, Patrick Escalante, and Oscar Montilla of Bacolod, Silay, Cadiz, Sipalay cities, respectively, attended the inauguration.

“This is a testament of the CSC’s resolve to transform employees as lingkod bayani,” said CSC 6 director Rodolfo Encajonado.

The CSC has been serving Negrenses for 50 years, said Encajonado. (PIA/PN)