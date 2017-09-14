‘More police ops vs bookies, Peryahan’

BACOLOD City – The Sangguniang Panlungsod asked the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) to increase surveillance operations against “bookies” and Peryahan Games.

Bookies and Peryahan Games are not sanctioned by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

Police must help the PCSO stamp out illegal numbers games and lotteries, and other illegal gambling activities, stressed Councilor Sonya Verdeflor, author of the resolution making the request.

The city council approved the resolution on Wednesday.

Verdeflor said the Philippine National Police struck an agreement with the PCSO to report anyone who bribes or attempts to bribe any officer in exchange for the protection of illegal games operations.

Moreover, the PCSO allocates 2.5 percent of its charity fund to the PNP and its offices, which have jurisdiction over locations where tickets for its numbers games like Small Town Lottery are sold, she said.

On Thursday last week, PCSO chairman Jose Jorge Corpuz stressed that the agency is no longer supervising Peryahan Games.

This makes the numbers game illegal, and anyone caught operating it will be arrested, Corpuz told reporters in Silay City, Negros Occidental.

Global Tech Mobile Online Corp. is no longer authorized to operate Peryahan in any province and has not been turning over any revenue since 2014, Corpuz said.

But an article on the PCSO website posted March this year stated that the agency “no longer conducts Peryahan Games as early as 2016.”/PN