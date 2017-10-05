Motorcycle hits Victorias resident

BACOLOD City – A speeding motorcycle hit a resident of Victorias City, Negros Occidental, a police report showed.

The 48-year-old Joebert Rivera of Barangay 21, Victorias City died.

He was taken to the Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital in this city but pronounced “dead on arrival.”

Rivera was hit while crossing the street in the village at around 7:40 a.m. on Oct. 3, the Victorias City police said.

The driver of the Rusi motorcycle – Leobert D. Baco of Barangay Tuburan, EB Magalona town – was arrested and detained at the Victorias City police station custodial facility./PN