Motorcycle- truck crash kills two
BY CYRUS GARDE
Wednesday, October 18, 2017
BACOLOD City – Two men were killed in road accident in Barangay Matab-ang, Talisay City, Negros Occidental.
Harold Malihor of Barangay Caduhaan, Cadiz City, Negros Occidental was on board a motorcycle driven by Dennis Flores of Barangay 2 in this city when they crashed against a cargo truck, which was parked along a road in the village, a police report showed.
The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 16, the report stated.
Malihor and Flores were rushed to the Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital where they were pronounced “dead on arrival.”
Police said Flores was drunk./PN