Motorcycle- truck crash kills two

BACOLOD City – Two men were killed in road accident in Barangay Matab-ang, Talisay City, Negros Occidental.

Harold Malihor of Barangay Caduhaan, Cadiz City, Negros Occidental was on board a motorcycle driven by Dennis Flores of Barangay 2 in this city when they crashed against a cargo truck, which was parked along a road in the village, a police report showed.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 16, the report stated.

Malihor and Flores were rushed to the Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital where they were pronounced “dead on arrival.”

Police said Flores was drunk./PN