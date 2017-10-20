MRT mess: Poe points to Noy admin

MANILA – Officials of the Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III administration should be held accountable for the alleged irregularities in the Metro Rail Transit 3 (MRT-3), according to Sen. Grace Poe.

The MRT-3 has come under fire for getting fake train safety equipment under a questionable maintenance service contract.

Charges should be filed against former Department of Transportation secretary Joseph Emilio Abaya and his former undersecretaries for entering into anomalous deals, said Poe.

“Kasi sila iyong nagdesisyon niyan. Hindi tayo engineer pero ang sisiguraduhin mo dapat, compatible, hindi ba mismong timbang hindi nababagay dito e,” the senator said on Friday.

“Tinanggap nila iyong una. So ngayon, nagbayad na tayo ng P526 million na,” she added. “Bakit natin isusugal na ipipilit natin iyan? Para kang nagpilit ng isang sapatos na hindi naman kasya sa paa mo. Dapat makasuhan iyong mga iyon.”

According to Poe, the amount “went down the drain” when the government purchased 48 overweight and incompatible China-made light rail vehicles.

Meanwhile, the chairwoman of the Senate public services committee said her panel will invite one Marlo Dela Cruz to shed light on the alleged mismanagement of MRT-3.

“Isa siya doon sa paulit-ulit na incorporator ng iba’t–ibang mga kontrata ng mga MRT at diumano siya’y konektado sa nakaraang administrasyon,” she said. “Ngayon si Marlo Dela Cruz, napakahirap hanapin.”

Poe said she plans to refer to the blue ribbon committee the investigation into the unusable and defective MRT-3 trains.

“Isama na rin dito ang blue ribbon committee kasi ito ay dahil hindi lamang sa technical na problema … kundi ang puno’t dulo nito ang kapabayaan at maaaring korapsyon,” she said./PN