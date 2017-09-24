Mutya it Kalibo screening ongoing

KALIBO, Aklan – The “October hunt” for candidates of the Mutya It Kalibo Ati-Atihan is ongoing.

Aklanon natural-born women, aged 15 to 24, who are at least 5 feet and four inches tall, are welcome to apply.

Those studying in the province can also join the contest.

The final screening will be on Oct. 14, a week before the festival’s opening salvo, according to Albert Menez, chairman of the Kalibo Santo Niño Ati-Atiahan Foundation, Inc.

The screening committee will choose 16 candidates who will proceed to the preliminary events to take place in this capital town and in the world-famous Boracay Island.

The coronation night will be on Jan. 12, 2018 where candidates will compete in the festival costume, swimsuit, evening gown, and interview portions.

Reigning Mutya it Kalibo Ati-Atihan May Adel Ahmed Salman – who was a finalist in the Miss Philippines Earth 2017 – will turn over the crown to her successor at the Gov. Augusto B. Legaspi Sports and Cultural Center.

The pageant, which started in 2011 as a side event of the Ati-Atihan Festival, promotes community involvement and creative enhancement of young women. (Aklan Forum Journal/PN)