MAY IS the fiesta month of Dumangas. So, when I came home in April, I had in mind my high school class and family reunions, and the presidential elections. I’m proud to have campaigned and voted for Benigno Aquino III in 2010, and I’m proud to have campaigned and voted for Rodrigo Duterte and Leni Robredo this 2016.

OK, I’m a turncoat, a late convert, if you will. I was really rooting for Grace Poe until about February, but the more I learned about Duterte’s iron will, the more I was convinced that he was the right one for at least a term of six years.

No, I do not believe that he could deliver everything he promised in six months, or maybe even three years; but if he meant half of what he said during his campaign, I’m pretty sure he’ll leave some lasting legacy.

Extrajudicial killings for suspected drug lords and drug pushers? I don’t think it would need my endorsement, but in the context of the chaotic Philippines and the easy-lazy Filipino people, maybe we deserve that.

I like the attention that is given to the drug problem in the Philippines. And although I do not think that we can totally eradicate the problem, I enjoy hearing some big fish being fried. Now if we can just fry our greedy politicians connected to drug trade, that would be perfect. Go kill! I mean, I want them dead! I don’t believe in air-conditioned imprisonment for politicians and so-called lawmakers. They should know better.

Seriously, I kind of like how the Duterte presidency invokes fear in some abusive and thick-skinned politicians. I like the idea of the hotline where people can call and report their complaints about the abuses of their local government officials and instituted public servants. I just wish the wronged people will use the 8888 hotline more and more.

Six months after Duterte was installed into the presidency, I’m still happy with his performance. A few slips here and there, but hey, he’s human, too! We’ve been through worse.

I spent June with my nieces in Los Angeles while my sister and brother-in-law spent their vacation in Europe. I like being with my eldest “kids” while they are teenagers. So what, if I was just their driver for three weeks? I don’t want my kids to need me; I just want them to know and understand that I will be there for them whenever they need me.

I like most being the cool uncle. I don’t talk down to my kids, but I’m not shy to dispense advices and give growing up facts either. I know it sounds creepy, but I teach my kids about condom use, masturbation, sexually transmitted diseases, and teenage pregnancy. Their parents may hate me for it — them being conservative and Catholic — but since I do not mean any harm, I’ll take the brunt of their anger.

Look, what is worse? Giving a teenage girl condoms or dealing with early pregnancy and the possibilities of abortion? Giving an adolescent boy Vaseline and cum towel or dealing with clogged toilet bowls?

My 13-year-old nephew asked, “What’s with clogged toilet bowls?” And I had to explain: “Well, I don’t want you to jerk off into a sock (because jizz can shoot the walls) and flush it down in the toilet just because you are too embarrassed to be discovered with stained socks. And he smiled at me with a knowing smile. Precious!

In July, I decided on my basement renovation. My thought: if I can afford to lose $8,000 on an RV that I didn’t even get to use, why should I scrimp on pimping up my basement and future living space? So, I had this $11,000 basement renovation project, which should work pretty well in my favor because I intend to just limit myself in the basement, and rent out the two upper floors of my house. That should provide me with some steady income, while still maintaining my status as a proud homeowner in Maryland.

August saw the publication in the US of my new play, “Welcome to Grindr.” Earlier in the same month, the play was accepted for a staged reading as part of the Baltimore Footlights Series. The first offer was for it to be staged in November, but since I was decided to spend five months in the Philippines, I asked for the later schedule of April 2016.

Early in August, too, I received news that my five-year old play “Tic-Tac-Toe” won first prize gold at the Palanca Awards; so, I just knew that I had to leave for the Philippines before Sept. 1. I chose to fly on Aug. 26, and I arrived in Iloilo on Aug. 28.

On the date of my arrival, I was invited to attend a filmmakers’ meeting at the Cinematheque Iloilo. I never knew that such meeting would make my stay in the Philippines a little more exciting than I have originally planned.

On the outside, it would look like nothing much happened in August. But in August, I also got the title for the property I bought in Oct. 2015. Things can really go slow with business transactions in the Philippines. There isn’t much can-do attitude among Filipinos, I’m sorry to report (as someone who has lived and experienced American efficiency). The lagay or grease-money phenomenon is still prevalent, and if you won’t budge on principle like me, the process can take forever. But who am I, if not for the principles I insist to stand on?

In the Philippines, August also saw the first printing of the Creative Writing textbook for senior high school that I wrote in December 2015 and January 2016. I’m so proud of this book, and I hope that a lot of young and beginning writers will learn from it. It’s written with all of my heart, and all the wisdom of my experience.

In fact, I think it would be hard not to fall in love with me after you read this book. So, yeah, it would definitely count as part of my literary legacy./PN