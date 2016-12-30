I WILL never tire milking my Palanca Awards for whatever fame and greatness it can afford me. If not for the Palanca honors, I would not be the writer that I am today. Somehow, I feel that the Palanca recognition is part of God’s plan for me. And very honestly, because the Palanca has made me a writer of note, I can be anything that I want to be.

Since 2007, I have been a regular Palanca Awards night attendee. I didn’t win in 2009, but I managed to score an invitation, so it was great. In 2012, after winning my fifth first prize, I was inducted to the Hall of Fame (HOF). I have verified that HOF winners are automatically invited to the awards night; although I haven’t used that card yet, because, thanks be to God, I have been on a winning streak since 2010.

I’m a celebrity to watch at the Palanca Awards ceremony because I have decided, as early as 2008, to glam up the awards night. Ever since my three-piece pink suit became the talk of the Manila literati for weeks in 2007, I have never backed down. This year, I sported a Swarovski-encrusted suit — all 8.5 lbs. of it — and I was a pretty sight!

Sept. 1 is the traditional Palanca party (this year’s bash, Sept. 2, is a rare exception). And since I cannot bring everybody as my plus-one to the event, I usually tender a dinner or something for my Manila-based friends.

For my Visayas-based friends, I normally have my Peter’s Prize awards night banquet in Iloilo or Bacolod City scheduled a few days after the Palanca. And then again, this year became an exception. The Peter’s Prize winners came from Saudi Arabia, and Koronadal in South Cotabato.

The Riyadh-based winner, Marco Antonio Limson, came home to Murcia and requested that I conduct a creative writing and filmmaking workshop in his hometown. We met there, and I awarded his Peter’s Prize during the closing ceremonies of my workshop. That was in mid-September.

On the third week of September, I took on the challenge of making a film for the Cinekasimanwa Film Festival. I made Ikapito nga Adlaw, the most controversial, and talked-about, Ilonggo film of 2016. It was controversial because it tittered between X and R ratings from the MTRCB, only to be given an FDCP rating of R-13 for the festival. It was the most talked about film because, well, I made it, and I had the whole media network (print, broadcast, and even social media like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) flooded with info about it.

In November, I wrote at least 15 column pieces about that film! A little self-indulgent maybe, but if you have made something beautiful like Ikapito nga Adlaw, why be shy to flaunt and promote it?

After Ikapito nga Adlaw was canned in mid-October, I gave a four-day creative writing and filmmaking workshop in Koronadal, South Cotabato. Another Peter’s Prize winner, Nilyn Gamuza Pacariem, was awarded her prize during the closing program of my workshop.

I really love my workshops in South Cotabato. They worship me there as “THE” Palanca HOF, even if I tell them there are 23 or 24 other Hall of Famers like me. They don’t care. It’s enough for them to touch the edges of my shirt or pants. So, yeah, my Palanca honors count … a lot!

Most of November, I just wrote articles to promote the filmmakers of Dumangas: my actors and crew, and the people who supported my film Ikapito nga Adlaw. And because word has been getting around about my filming in September, and how adult the movie was (what with torrid and long kisses, simulated gay sex, and frontal nudities of its lead star), I’ve been getting funny offers and proposals from all quarters. Boys and girls with showbiz ambitions want to be in a movie with and/or by Peter Solis Nery.

And all these on blind faith. They haven’t even seen Ikapito nga Adlaw yet! Now, I do not believe that the volunteers for audition come forward on the account of my being a filmmaker. My filmography is still pretty short at this time. If you want my opinion about it, I really think it’s still the Palanca connection.

Whether they’ve read my works or not is another matter. But this much is solid and undeniable: Dumangasanons know the prestige of the Palanca Awards. They also know that with 18 career wins, I am among the most awarded Palanca HOF. And for them, that’s pretty much the seal of quality. THE Peter Solis Nery cannot, and will not, produce a crappy movie. And so they are willing to disrobe, kiss for the screen, and even simulate sex, if I ask for it. I call that power.

To distance myself from my movie project, and to recharge and revitalize, I spent three nights in Saigon. It was my first time in Vietnam, and I just love Ho Chi Minh City. I know I will be back there; hopefully, with a boyfriend to carry my luggage!

I dedicated to the Cinekasimanwa Film Fest the first half of December. I made a film, and I wanted it screened at the festival. My film was totally snubbed at the awards night, but I am not bitter. Discourse has been initiated about the maturity of Ilonggo films, and the balls of Peter Solis Nery to make such a daring and revolutionary film. To the jurors, who are so used to films of all persuasions, my daring and guts may not have been impressive; but to the locals, and to the fearless reviewers who posted their critiques of my film, Ikapito nga Adlaw is quite a sensation. And for that, I am happy and grateful.

Of course, winning Best Film in any festival is always nice. But between being nice and safe on one side, and being naughty and nice on the other, I would rather make a movie that people would like to see again and again. Or a truly breakthrough film that ordinary people would be curious about. I mean, why did Ikapito nga Adlaw even get considered to get an X rating?

This year, I completed the nine mornings of the Misa de Gallo novena in Dumangas. I’m so proud to have done it again, after 10 years of spending Christmases in the United States. It really takes a lot of devotion and tenacity to wake up at 4 a.m. to attend some mass with songs in Latin. But I did it, and I had a very happy, blessed Christmas. Now I only wish that you, dear reader, will have the best of everything in the coming year 2017. Live more! Life is beautiful!/PN