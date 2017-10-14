Nabas fight hurts 4

ILOILO City – Four people were hospitalized after a commotion in Barangay Magallanes, Nabas, Aklan, a police report showed.

Julius Dela Cruz and Romy Torio were confined in the district hospital in Ibajay while Arex Dela Torre and father Augosto were taken to another district hospital in Pandan, Antique.

All four were neighbors and sustained stab wounds on the different parts of the body.

The younger Dela Torre was at their house having a drinking with a friend, Johanes Colindres, when Torio and Dela Cruz passed by and spat in front of the former two at around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 13, police said.

That a commotion ensued among them was all the police have gathered so far. Officers have yet to identify who started the attack.

The elder Dela Torre tried to break up the fight but he, too, was stabbed.