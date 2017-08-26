Name druggies thru drop boxes – CPPO chief

ROXAS City – Senior Superintendent Samuel Nacion, director of the Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO), urged Capisnons to tip off the authorities on illegal drug personalities by putting their names in drop boxes.

The drop boxes – placed in barangays and other strategic areas – were a part of the Philippine National Police’s Tokhang Reboot program.

The drop boxes will help the police identify people whose supposed involvement in the drug trade will be verified.

“We need to intensify our operations against illegal drugs,” said Nacion.

CPPO recorded 5,476 drug surrenderees from July 2016 to Aug. 22, 2017.

The police have confiscated a total of 301.7803 grams of shabu valued at around P1,810,681.92 from March to Aug. 22 this year, CPPO records showed.

Ten high-value and 67 street-level targets were arrested during the same period. (PIA/PN)