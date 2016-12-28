Negrense Lemoran shines for UST in Women’s League

MANILA – Charissa Lemoran of the University of Santo Tomas Golden Booters made her presence felt as she led in scoring in the first round of the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Women’s League.

The San Carlos, Negros Occidental-native Lemoran currently leads the league in goal conversions with eight for the Golden Booters, which has won its last two matches in the tournament.

Lemoran opened her campaign for the Golden Booters with a hat trick in their 7-0 domination of the Fuego Espana Football Club. She again scored five in UST’s 8-1 win over the Kaya Football Club.

“Ang mindset ko talaga every game is kailangan manalo,” said Lemoran, who was named MVP after leading the San Carlos City team to the championship of the Ladies Under-19 category of the 2nd Ceres Football Cup.

Coming in at second place in the first four weeks of the tournament is Kyra Dimaandal of the De La Salle University Lady Booters, who only trails Lemoran by one goal at seven.

The Davaoeña Dimaandal showed her prowess when she tallied four goals in the Lady Booters’ 6-0 victory over rival Ateneo De Manila University Lady Eagles. DLSU is currently on top with a 4-0 win-loss slate.

At third place in scoring is Mary Rose Obra of the University of the Philippines Lady Maroons as she mounted six conversions, on two hat trick performances early in the tournament.

Completing the top five goal scorers are Green Archers United FC’s Alisha Del Campo and La Salle’s Sara Castaneda, who currently have five and four goals to their names, respectively./PN